National Bank Financial Comments on Eldorado Gold Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Eldorado Gold in a report released on Sunday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.66 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

EGO has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.78.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 9,316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.