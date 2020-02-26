National Bank Financial Comments on Cargojet’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cargojet in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn $2.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.94. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock.

CJT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$126.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Echelon Wealth Partners cut Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$117.63.

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$104.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$115.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73. Cargojet has a one year low of C$73.22 and a one year high of C$123.75.

In other news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.45, for a total transaction of C$102,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at C$239,220.75.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

