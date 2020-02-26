Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,848 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Nanometrics were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nanometrics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Nanometrics by 1,461.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Nanometrics in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Nanometrics by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Nanometrics by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NANO traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average of $33.73. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $825.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

