Mylan (MYL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) is scheduled to be posting its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Mylan to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYL opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. Mylan has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann lowered Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mylan in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.92.

In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

