Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Morningstar worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $1,400,628.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,803,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,935,561.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 544 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $85,250.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 21,132,358 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,651,822.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,480 shares of company stock worth $20,080,025. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of Morningstar stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.58. 313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,541. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $166.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.04 and its 200 day moving average is $155.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.