Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of SWSDF opened at $470.00 on Monday. Swiss Life has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $530.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.83.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

