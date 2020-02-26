Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.98

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.98 and last traded at $28.48, with a volume of 27963132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

