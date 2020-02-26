Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRTX. BidaskClub raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.50 per share, with a total value of $4,875,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.50. 7,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,092. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 2.31. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $132.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.17.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.60% and a negative net margin of 2,698.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

