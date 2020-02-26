Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Shares Gap Down to $0.83

Shares of Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.77, but opened at $0.83. Miragen Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 30,454 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

Get Miragen Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 260,322 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 901.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 360,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miragen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.