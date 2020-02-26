Minds Machines Group (LON:MMX) Trading Down 3.6%

Minds Machines Group Ltd (LON:MMX)’s share price dropped 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.36 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.43 ($0.10), approximately 714,750 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 310,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.70 ($0.10).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Minds Machines Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.62.

In other Minds Machines Group news, insider Henry Turcan sold 1,000,000 shares of Minds Machines Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11), for a total value of £80,000 ($105,235.46).

Minds Machines Group Company Profile

Minds + Machines Group Limited and its subsidiaries own and operate a portfolio of generic top-level domain assets (gTLDs). The Company operates in the domain name industry and provides end-to-end domain services. Its segments include Registry ownership (Registry), including applicant of top level domain name from Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and wholesaler of domain names of those top level domain names; Registry service provider (RSP) and consulting services (segment B), which includes back end service provider for a registry, and Registrar (Registrar), which includes retailer of domain names.

