Mimecast’s (MIME) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $65.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MIME. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from to and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.20.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $34.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.27, a PEG ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.40.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.12 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $667,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,232,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,508,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,661,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,601,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $5,640,250. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in Mimecast by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 968,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,994,000 after buying an additional 85,983 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mimecast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,358,000 after buying an additional 39,108 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mimecast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,742,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,614,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 2,270.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after acquiring an additional 551,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

