Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,437 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.8% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1,116.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 523 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.54. 20,543,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,044,600. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,315.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $106.87 and a 1 year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

