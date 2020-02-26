Michael Morrissey Sells 25,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $543,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Morrissey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $502,750.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $446,750.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $485,250.00.

On Thursday, January 16th, Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $471,250.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $437,250.00.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.93. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750,000 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 7,636,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541,719 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 660.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,953,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,330 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,061,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,912,000 after acquiring an additional 611,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

