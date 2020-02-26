MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.03-2.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of low to mid-single-digit percentage growth, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $375.26 million.MGP Ingredients also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.03-2.13 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $552.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 1.41. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.39.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Craig Hallum cut MGP Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.67.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.