Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,076,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2,682.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 387,685 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 26,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of NYSE:MEI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.45. 16,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,502. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.01. Methode Electronics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.86%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

