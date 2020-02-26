Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Meridian Bioscience in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

VIVO has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meridian Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $7.45 on Monday. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.71 million.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,759.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 91,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 67,090 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $5,013,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.