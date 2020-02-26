Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) vs. HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Head to Head Survey

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) and HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.7% of Merchants Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of HomeStreet shares are held by institutional investors. 43.4% of Merchants Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of HomeStreet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and HomeStreet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merchants Bancorp $259.08 million 2.19 $77.33 million $2.37 8.35 HomeStreet $352.04 million 2.06 $17.51 million $1.70 17.44

Merchants Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HomeStreet. Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HomeStreet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and HomeStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merchants Bancorp 29.85% 19.24% 1.49% HomeStreet 4.97% 5.74% 0.57%

Dividends

Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. HomeStreet pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Merchants Bancorp pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HomeStreet pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Merchants Bancorp and HomeStreet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merchants Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 HomeStreet 0 3 2 0 2.40

Merchants Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. HomeStreet has a consensus price target of $32.40, indicating a potential upside of 9.31%. Given Merchants Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than HomeStreet.

Risk and Volatility

Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeStreet has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Merchants Bancorp beats HomeStreet on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans, including origination, purchase, and sale in the secondary market, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, such as various types of deposit products comprising checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, commercial real estate, mortgage, and other consumer loan products; and letters of credit, as well as engages in the retail banking, agricultural lending, single family mortgage lending, small business administration lending, and correspondent lending and servicing businesses. It operates 14 offices. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services. It also offers consumer loans, single family residential mortgages, loans secured by commercial real estate, construction loans for residential and commercial real estate projects, commercial business loans, and agricultural loans; and bridge loans and permanent loans primarily on single family residences, as well as on office, retail, industrial, and multifamily property types. This segment provides its products and services through bank branches, lending centers, and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. The Mortgage Banking segment originates single family residential mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market. This segment is also involved in the sale of loans on a servicing-released and servicing-retained basis to securitizers and correspondent lenders. As of December 31, 2018, it had a network of 60 retail deposit branches located in Washington state, Southern California, the Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and 32 primary stand-alone home loan centers and 6 primary commercial lending centers. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

