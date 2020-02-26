Medical Transcription Billing (MTBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ MTBC opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45. Medical Transcription Billing has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $82.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, CFO Bill Korn sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $84,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,446.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,571 shares of company stock worth $240,625. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTBC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Medical Transcription Billing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

About Medical Transcription Billing

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

