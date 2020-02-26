MDC Partners (MDCA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MDC Partners stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. MDC Partners has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $3.53.

Separately, ValuEngine raised MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

