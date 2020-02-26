Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Holdings Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) by 435.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,683,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,622,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.10% of Maxar Technologies worth $89,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,786,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 410.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 41,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAXR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.85. 558,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,716. Maxar Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $925.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAXR. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

