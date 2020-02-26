Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) Stock Position Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $9,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Matthews International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Matthews International in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MATW traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.28. 627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,690. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average is $35.52. Matthews International Corp has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $365.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matthews International Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MATW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

