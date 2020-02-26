MasTec (MTZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MasTec stock opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.65. MasTec has a one year low of $42.77 and a one year high of $73.71.

MTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price objective on shares of MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

