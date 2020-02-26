MasTec (MTZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MasTec stock opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.65. MasTec has a one year low of $42.77 and a one year high of $73.71.

MTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price objective on shares of MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

