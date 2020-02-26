Martin Daniel Hull Sells 35,000 Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 35,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,836 shares in the company, valued at $169,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Martin Daniel Hull also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Plug Power alerts:

On Thursday, February 20th, Martin Daniel Hull sold 35,000 shares of Plug Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Martin Daniel Hull sold 35,000 shares of Plug Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.49. Plug Power Inc has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $6.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 153,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.