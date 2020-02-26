Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Marriott International has raised its dividend by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Marriott International has a payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marriott International to earn $6.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.27. The stock had a trading volume of 43,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,066. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.88 and a 200-day moving average of $135.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.31. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $116.85 and a 12-month high of $153.39.

In other news, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,507,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider William P. Brown sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $519,718.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,877.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 114,562 shares of company stock valued at $16,543,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MAR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.33.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

