Mark Chalmers Buys 14,058 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) CEO Mark Chalmers purchased 14,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $18,134.82.

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. Energy Fuels Inc has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $3.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in Energy Fuels by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 4,366,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 951,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,748,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 39,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 62,899 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 144,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $779,000.

UUUU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

