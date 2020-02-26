Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barrington Research from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.83% from the stock’s previous close.

MCS has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet cut Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Get Marcus alerts:

Shares of MCS traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.28. 2,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Marcus has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.97 million, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.21.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Marcus had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $206.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marcus will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Marcus by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 31,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 7.6% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.