Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $28.50 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,045 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.5% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,518,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 12.7% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,203,000 after buying an additional 25,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $8.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $297.04. 15,082,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,856,774. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,291.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.50 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.33.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

