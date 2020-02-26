Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2020 // Comments off

Manolete Partners (LON:MANO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Manolete Partners stock opened at GBX 392 ($5.16) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 411.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 441. The company has a current ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.32. Manolete Partners has a 1-year low of GBX 265 ($3.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 714 ($9.39). The stock has a market capitalization of $170.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43.

About Manolete Partners

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The Company focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency and insolvency-related claims. As of September 30, 2018, it had invested in 249 insolvency cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

