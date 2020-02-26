MannKind Co. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of MannKind in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Svb Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year. Svb Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $15.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

MannKind stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.40. 564,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. MannKind has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MannKind by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of MannKind by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 507,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of MannKind by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 57,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MannKind by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares in the last quarter. 28.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

