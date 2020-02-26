Makena Capital Management LLC Invests $3.23 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,479 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,000. Microsoft makes up 2.9% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1,116.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 523 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $4.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,543,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,044,600. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.75 and a 200-day moving average of $151.22. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $106.87 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $1,315.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

