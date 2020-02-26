Major Drilling Group Int’l (MDI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$121.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$122.60 million.

Get Major Drilling Group Int'l alerts:

Shares of MDI opened at C$5.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.62. Major Drilling Group Int’l has a fifty-two week low of C$3.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.33 million and a PE ratio of -75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Major Drilling Group International Inc primarily provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. It offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.