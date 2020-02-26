MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of MacroGenics from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

MacroGenics stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.75. 32,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,020. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $541.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.32.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 303.08% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $25.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 million. Analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,930,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,005,000 after purchasing an additional 43,992 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,173,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 592,328 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,060,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 260,627 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 858,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 306,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 727,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

