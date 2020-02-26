M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,616 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of M/I Homes worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 15,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $672,902.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 29,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $1,235,409.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MHO shares. ValuEngine downgraded M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

M/I Homes stock opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.86. M/I Homes Inc has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.12). M/I Homes had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $742.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

