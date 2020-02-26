M. Dallas H. Ross Acquires 30,000 Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc (TSE:RSI) Stock

Rogers Sugar Inc (TSE:RSI) Director M. Dallas H. Ross purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.20 per share, with a total value of C$156,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$550,420.

Shares of TSE:RSI opened at C$5.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $542.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.56. Rogers Sugar Inc has a 12 month low of C$4.54 and a 12 month high of C$6.17.

RSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Rogers Sugar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Rogers Sugar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

