Lympo Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $36,531.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 26th. Lympo has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $36,531.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, Ethfinex and Cobinhood. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $234.36 or 0.02598224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00208974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00038872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00124522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lympo’s genesis date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io

Lympo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Gate.io, Kucoin, HADAX, IDEX, Ethfinex, Allbit and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

