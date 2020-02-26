Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays cut shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of LUNMF opened at $5.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $6.34.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

