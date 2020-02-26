Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.19% from the company’s previous close.
LL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.
NYSE LL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,033. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $244.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.00. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.19.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lumber Liquidators
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
