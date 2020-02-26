Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.19% from the company’s previous close.

LL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

NYSE LL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,033. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $244.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.00. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.41. Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $273.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

