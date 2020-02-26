Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $4.89 Per Share

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report released on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $4.89 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.78. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.79 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LULU. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $216.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.93.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $238.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.88. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $141.01 and a 52-week high of $266.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.