Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.45-6.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.66. The company issued revenue guidance of +2.5-3.0% to $73.95-74.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.39 billion.Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.45-6.65 EPS.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $119.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.57. The company has a market cap of $94.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.08.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

