Lorenzo Simonelli Acquires 15,368 Shares of Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Stock

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 15,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,368.64.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.57. Baker Hughes Company has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

