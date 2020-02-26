LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stake Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPSN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LivePerson by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,234,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,941,000 after buying an additional 556,214 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth $7,037,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth $6,428,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth $5,869,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth $3,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on LivePerson from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lowered LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $42.50) on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.58. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 32.94%. Analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $747,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,123 shares of company stock worth $2,102,520 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

