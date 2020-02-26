Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $62.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,279.00 and a beta of 1.13. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $76.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Guggenheim set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.10.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

