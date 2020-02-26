Lincoln National Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,698 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 980% compared to the typical daily volume of 435 put options.

Several equities analysts have commented on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 986.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $67.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day moving average of $58.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

