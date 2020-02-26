Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Holdings Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,763 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $2,690,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,347,319.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vincent K. Petrella sold 19,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,856 shares of company stock worth $5,755,058 over the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LECO opened at $84.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average is $90.02. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.57 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.24%. The company had revenue of $736.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LECO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

