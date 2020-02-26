Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS LEAT opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. Leatt has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.04.
Leatt Company Profile
