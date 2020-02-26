Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS LEAT opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. Leatt has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Get Leatt alerts:

Leatt Company Profile

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck. It also provides Leatt helmet range for head and brain protection; and Leatt body armor range, including chest protectors, body protectors, back protectors, elbow guards, shoulder braces, knee braces, knee and leg guards, kidney belts, and impact shorts for use in various activities, such as horseback riding, snowboarding, skiing, and other activities.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Leatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.