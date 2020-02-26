Lawson Products (LAWS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Lawson Products to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Lawson Products stock opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average of $46.00. Lawson Products has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The firm has a market cap of $412.51 million, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on LAWS. BidaskClub lowered Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.