Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock Position Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 3,133.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $772,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In related news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $98,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Batty Jill A. De sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $136,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,376.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,467 shares of company stock worth $742,863. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.12. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 33.45%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.50%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.