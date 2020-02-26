Ladder Capital (LADR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Ladder Capital to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE LADR opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 77.18 and a quick ratio of 77.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LADR. Compass Point began coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.10 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.