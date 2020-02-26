L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $28.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LB. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Odeon Capital Group cut L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on L Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on L Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Get L Brands alerts:

NYSE:LB opened at $23.50 on Monday. L Brands has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $29.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in L Brands by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in L Brands by 1,767.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in L Brands by 827.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.