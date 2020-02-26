L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $28.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LB. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Odeon Capital Group cut L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on L Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on L Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.
NYSE:LB opened at $23.50 on Monday. L Brands has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $29.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.75.
About L Brands
L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.
