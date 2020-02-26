Koppers (KOP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KOP opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.74. Koppers has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

